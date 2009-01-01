Skip to main content
Pensions in Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227444006716
Authors
Fiona Stewart, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Stewart, F. and J. Yermo (2009), “Pensions in Africa”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227444006716.
