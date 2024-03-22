Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pension Funds, Capital Controls and Macroeconomic Stability

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/834630363647
Authors
Helmut Reisen, John Williamson
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Reisen, H. and J. Williamson (1994), “Pension Funds, Capital Controls and Macroeconomic Stability”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/834630363647.
Go to top