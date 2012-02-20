Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

PENELOPE 2011: A code system for Monte Carlo simulation of electron and photon transport

Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain, 4-7 July 2011
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ef77b746-en
Authors
Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
PENELOPE: A code system for Monte Carlo simulation of electron and photon transport
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

NEA (2012), PENELOPE 2011: A code system for Monte Carlo simulation of electron and photon transport: Workshop Proceedings, Barcelona, Spain, 4-7 July 2011, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ef77b746-en.
Go to top