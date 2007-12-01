Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Peak Oil and the Evolving Strategies of Oil Importing and Exporting Countries

Facing the Hard Truth about an Import Decline for the OECD countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/234555604622
Authors
Kjell Alekkett
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Alekkett, K. (2007), “Peak Oil and the Evolving Strategies of Oil Importing and Exporting Countries: Facing the Hard Truth about an Import Decline for the OECD countries”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2007/17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/234555604622.
Go to top