Overcoming Barriers to Administrative Simplification Strategies

Governments face the challenge of rationalising and minimising administrative burdens imposed by bureaucratic requirements. At the same time, they need to use administrative procedures as a source of information and a tool for implementing public policies. Administrative simplification strategies are designed to streamline procedures, reduce complexity, paperwork and uncertainty.

This guide draws on the experience of, and policy dialogue between, member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Middle East and North African countries (MENA). It reviews common barriers to designing and implementing a strategy for administrative simplification and offers 22 approaches to overcome them, providing a synthesis of good practices among policy makers and practitioners working on cutting red tape.