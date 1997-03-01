Skip to main content
Outflows of Capital from China

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/334371153553
David Wall
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Wall, D. (1997), “Outflows of Capital from China”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 123, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/334371153553.
