Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Out of the Frying Pan into the Fire? Migration from Fragile States to Fragile States

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dffmjpmv-en
Authors
Anke Hoeffler
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hoeffler, A. (2013), “Out of the Frying Pan into the Fire? Migration from Fragile States to Fragile States”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 9, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49dffmjpmv-en.
Go to top