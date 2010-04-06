Development processes occur within a wider geographical area than local government, and in some cases encompass a broader scope than provincial or national governments. Thus substantial inter-governmental co-operation and public-private partnership are needed. This book identifies how development agencies and companies work, what they do and what constitutes success and value added. It explores international practices in a variety of locations and contexts, and defines both the success factors and the challenges associated with economic development agencies and companies.
Organising Local Economic Development
The Role of Development Agencies and Companies
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 April 2024
-
20 March 2023
-
20 March 2023
-
21 July 2022
-
Report3 June 2022
-
28 April 2022
-
2 November 2017
-
16 June 2017
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Case study20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024