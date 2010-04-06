Skip to main content
Organising Local Economic Development

The Role of Development Agencies and Companies
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083530-en
Authors
Greg Clark, Joe Huxley, Debra Mountford
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Cite this content as:

Clark, G., J. Huxley and D. Mountford (2010), Organising Local Economic Development: The Role of Development Agencies and Companies, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264083530-en.
