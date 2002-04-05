Organisational change encompasses production processes (quality management, lean production, business re-engineering), management approaches (teamwork, training, flexible work and compensation) and external relations (outsourcing, customer relations, networking). Performance improvements from organisational investments are greatest when production, management and consumer approaches are combined, and when these bundled practices are implemented in conjunction with information and communications technologies (ICT). One explanation for the “productivity” may be that organizational change is key to realising benefits from ICT, while ICT is essential to implementing organisational change, necessitating combined investments to raise productivity growth. The proportion of OECD firms that introduced organisational changes rose significantly in the 1990s and the incidence of organizational change has been highest in service sectors. Larger firms, particularly those exposed to international ...
Organisational Change and Firm Performance
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Abstract
