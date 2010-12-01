Skip to main content
Options to Improve the Governance and Investment of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkmb9v0vhk-en
Authors
Fiona Stewart, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Stewart, F. and J. Yermo (2010), “Options to Improve the Governance and Investment of Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkmb9v0vhk-en.
