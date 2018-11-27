Skip to main content
Operationalising selected reporting and flexibility provisions in the Paris Agreement

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/315131cc-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sina Wartmann, Sara Moarif, Marcia Rocha
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. et al. (2018), “Operationalising selected reporting and flexibility provisions in the Paris Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2018/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/315131cc-en.
