Openness, Wage Gaps and Unions in Chile

A Micro Econometric Analysis
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0gcjkf1-en
Authors
Jorge Friedman, Nanno Mulder, Sebastián Faúndez, Esteban Pérez Caldentey, Carlos Yévenes, Mario Velásquez, Fernando Baizán, Gerhard Reinecke
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Friedman, J. et al. (2011), “Openness, Wage Gaps and Unions in Chile: A Micro Econometric Analysis”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 134, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0gcjkf1-en.
