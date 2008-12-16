Skip to main content
Open Innovation in a Global Perspective

What Do Existing Data Tell Us?
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/230073468188
Authors
Koen De Backer, Vladimir López-Bassols, Catalina Martinez
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
De Backer, K., V. López-Bassols and C. Martinez (2008), “Open Innovation in a Global Perspective: What Do Existing Data Tell Us?”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2008/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230073468188.
