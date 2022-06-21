The Open Government Review of Brazil provides an evidence-based assessment of the country’s open government agenda against the ten provisions of the OECD Recommendation of the Council on Open Government. It is also the first OECD Open Government Review to integrate a civic space perspective. The review takes stock of past reform efforts, analyses the present situation and suggests key actions Brazil could take to strengthen its open government initiatives at the federal level, including in the areas of transparency and open data, citizen and stakeholder participation, social accountability and the protection of the civic space. The review provides a roadmap towards an integrated open government agenda in Brazil, including the design of Brazil's first Federal Open Government Strategy.