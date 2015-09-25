Open Government Data Review of Poland

This review analyses progress and challenges of open government data in the Polish national context. It is based on existing OECD methodology and formulates recommendations that aim to help Poland improve open government data efforts and achieve impacts. The recommendations take into account the departing level of the Polish context and focus on priority needs, which in the case of Poland is the establishment of an “infrastructure” to support coherent and sustainable efforts across the administration: creation of an ecosystem of related and co-operating actors, establishment of a supportive governance framework, development of the needed skills and culture among civil servants.