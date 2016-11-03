Online Product Safety Sweep Results

In April 2015, 25 jurisdictions participated in an OECD product safety sweep to determine the extent to which a selected number of products identified as: i) banned or recalled from the market; ii) presenting inadequate product labelling and safety warnings; or iii) not meeting voluntary and mandatory safety standards, were available for sale via e-commerce. This report provides a summary of the results of the sweep, which shows that a large proportion of the 1 709 inspected products were available for sale to consumers at domestic and cross-border levels. The results have been used to inform the OECD 2016 report “Online product safety: Trends and challenges”.