Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

On the Relevance of Relative Poverty for Developing Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2x6pts3-en
Authors
Christopher Garroway, Juan Ramón de Laiglesia
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Garroway, C. and J. de Laiglesia (2012), “On the Relevance of Relative Poverty for Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 314, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92n2x6pts3-en.
Go to top