Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Urban Policy Reviews: Mexico 2015

Transforming Urban Policy and Housing Finance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264227293-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Urban Policy Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), OECD Urban Policy Reviews: Mexico 2015: Transforming Urban Policy and Housing Finance, OECD Urban Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264227293-en.
Go to top