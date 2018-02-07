This report provides a comprehensive assessment of Viet Nam’s urban policies and analyses how national spatial planning for urban areas, along with specific sectoral policies, directly and indirectly affect Viet Nam’s urban development. It points to a number of policy areas which Viet Nam can tap into, in order to fully capitalise on the unique opportunities that its urbanisation process may bring about, including urban transport, housing, land, the quality of urban environment, and urban green growth. The review also assesses the efficiency and effectiveness of current urban governance arrangements, and makes recommendations for Viet Nam to develop an attractive and well-managed system of large and medium-sized cities, thereby contributing to achieving its sustainable development objectives.
OECD Urban Policy Reviews: Viet Nam
Report
OECD Urban Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
2 March 2020
-
7 February 2020
-
8 June 2017
-
18 April 2015
-
6 January 2015
-
29 April 2013
-
27 April 2012
-
2 May 2011
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
4 October 2023