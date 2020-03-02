Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing Productivity in UK Core Cities

Connecting Local and Regional Growth
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9ef55ff7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Urban Policy Reviews
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Enhancing Productivity in UK Core Cities: Connecting Local and Regional Growth, OECD Urban Policy Reviews, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9ef55ff7-en.
Go to top