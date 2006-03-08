Mesoamerica is a region characterised by high poverty levels, large urban-rural disparities, and a large informal economy, but also having a strategic location, rich natural and cultural resources, and light manufacturing. This pioneering study of the OECD examines how Mesoamerica could better exploit its economic potential. It shows how the region could improve its competitiveness and social cohesion and strengthen governance through a comprehensive development agenda.
OECD Territorial Reviews: The Mesoamerican Region 2006
Southeastern Mexico and Central America
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 February 2024
-
22 June 2022
-
1 October 2020
-
6 February 2020
-
23 September 2019
-
3 May 2019
-
4 February 2019
-
28 August 2018
Related publications
-
4 July 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
26 March 2024