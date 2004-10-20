The OECD Territorial Review of Mexico City highlights the region’s great potential for further growth, which is linked to the concentration of headquarters, educational establishments and research facilities, as well as high levels of FDI and rich cultural resources. However, it also reveals that this growth is constrained by low levels of human capital, inadequate infrastructure and widespread, acute poverty. The current governance framework, characterised by modest co-operation, also remains a sticking point for the region’s development.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Mexico City 2004
Report
OECD Territorial Reviews
Abstract
