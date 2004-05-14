This review outlines the key issues which will be important in shaping the future development of Athens, identifies trends in governmental policies and highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the Athens Region. Three policy areas identified as requiring particular attention have been examined: Enhancing economic development and the competitiveness of the Athens Region; Improving governance, in particular spatial planning and implementing regulatory reforms; and capturing benefits of the Olympic Games in the post-Olympic period.
OECD Territorial Reviews: Athens, Greece 2004
