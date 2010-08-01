OECD's FDI Restrictiveness Index

The 2010 update of the FDI Restrictiveness Index (FDI Index) expands the sectors covered and revises the way in which FDI measures are scored and weighted. The FDI Index is now available for all OECD Members, adherents to the Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises, Enhanced Engagement countries and other G-20 countries. The FDI Index, originally developed in 2003, is jointly maintained by the OECD Investment Division and the OECD Economics Department as one component of the revised 2008 OECD Indicator of Product Market Regulation (PMR) from which the Going for Growth policy priorities are drawn. It is also used on a stand-alone basis to assess the restrictiveness of FDI policies in OECD Economic Surveys; reviews of candidates for accession; and OECD Investment Policy Reviews, including reviews of Enhanced Engagement countries, new adherents to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises and of other non-OECD partner countries. The FDI Index has been used as a summary measure of OECD members’ positions under the OECD investment instruments in the Committee’s 2009 report updating countries’ reservations to the OECD Codes and exceptions to the OECD National Treatment instrument (NTI). The extension to all G-20 countries enables its use in the G-20 context.