OECD's FDI Restrictiveness Index

2010 Update
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km91p02zj7g-en
Authors
Blanka Kalinova, Angel Palerm, Stephen Thomsen
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Kalinova, B., A. Palerm and S. Thomsen (2010), “OECD's FDI Restrictiveness Index: 2010 Update”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2010/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km91p02zj7g-en.
