Damages to economic assets resulting from natural disasters have soared in the past fifteen years, and climate change models forecast intensified exposure to extreme weather in many OECD countries. This OECD review of risk management policies focuses on Japan, because the geography, topography and climate of its national territory subject it to serious natural hazards, especially seismic activity and typhoons. The report looks at Japan’s policies in the areas of monitoring, preparing for and responding to floods and earthquakes, seeking out and identifying good practices and areas where improvements could be made. The case studies consider several issues of particular interest to policy makers, such as how to take climate change into account for long term policy planning related to large scale floods, and Japan’s unique earthquake insurance scheme for damages whose probability and impact are hard to accurately assess.
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies: Japan 2009
Large-Scale Floods and Earthquakes
Report
OECD Reviews of Risk Management Policies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 October 2019
-
9 July 2019
-
17 April 2019
-
27 November 2018
-
3 May 2018
-
19 December 2017
-
20 October 2016
-
Report18 April 2016
Related publications
-
30 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
10 April 2024
-
9 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
Case study9 February 2024
-
Case study19 January 2024