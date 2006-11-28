Switzerland’s innovation performance is among the best in the world. But further raising the level of innovation is of key importance for boosting Switzerland’s economic growth and maintaining high living standards in an increasingly globalised world. This comprehensive review suggests some reforms in innovation policy which would help to cope with this challenge.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Switzerland 2006
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
