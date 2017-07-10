Kazakhstan is aware of the importance of innovation for its socio-economic development, including the diversification of its resource-based economy. Since the start of the millennium, Kazakhstan has put in place key components of a modern research and innovation system. This has helped improve scientific output and resulted in some successes in technology commercialisation. Further commitment and effort will be needed to strengthen innovation capabilities and make the most of Kazakhstan‘s advantages. This requires further reforms in order, notably, to strengthen the funding model of universities, intensify and broaden knowledge transfer, improve the governance of the research and innovation system, and increase the effectiveness of innovation incentives and policies, with a focus on implementation and evaluation.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Kazakhstan 2017
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
-
11 November 2016
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-