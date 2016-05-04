This book provides a comprehensive assessment of the innovation policy of Luxembourg. It is the second such OECD review of Luxembourg's innovation system, following an earlier review published in 2007. Since that time, the system has undergone profound change, notably a rapid expansion in the scale and scope of public sector research, which offers new opportunities for Luxembourg, but also new challenges for innovation policy. The review focuses on the role of government and includes concrete recommendations on how to improve policies that affect innovation and R&D performance.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Luxembourg 2016
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
10 December 2021
-
14 December 2018
-
10 July 2017
-
16 June 2017
-
9 June 2017
-
20 April 2017
Related publications
-
26 March 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Country note30 June 2023
-
14 June 2023
-
13 June 2023