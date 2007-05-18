This OECD Review of Innovation Policy offers a comprehensive assessment of the innovation system of Luxembourg, focusing on the role of government. It provides concrete recommendations on reforms needed to ensure that additional public investment in R&D will yield the expected economic and social benefits.
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy: Luxembourg 2007
Report
OECD Reviews of Innovation Policy
Abstract
