This review examines some of the possible reasons for poor population health in Russia and explores possible impediments to further improvements. In doing so it examines the current health system against the background of the reforms put in place in the 1990s and recent policy efforts to correct some of the most important difficulties. It also identifies some of the strengths and weaknesses of existing arrangements.
OECD Reviews of Health Systems: Russian Federation 2012
Report
OECD Reviews of Health Systems
Abstract
