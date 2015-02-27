This publication contains statistics on fisheries in OECD member countries (with the exception of Austria, Israel and Slovenia) and some non-member economies (Argentina, Colombia, Latvia, Chinese Taipei, Thailand) from 2006 to 2013. Data provided concern fishing fleet capacity, employment in fisheries, fish landings, aquaculture production, recreational fisheries, government financial transfers, and imports and exports of fish.
OECD Review of Fisheries: Country Statistics 2014
OECD Review of Fisheries: Country Statistics