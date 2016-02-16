OECD Review of Fisheries: Country Statistics 2015

This publication contains statistics on fisheries in OECD member countries (with the exception of Austria) and some non-member economies (Argentina, People's Republic of China, Colombia, Indonesia, Latvia, Lithuania, Peru, Russian Federation, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand) from 2007 to 2014. Data provided concern fishing fleet capacity, employment in fisheries, fish landings, aquaculture production, recreational fisheries, government financial transfers, and imports and exports of fish.