This book presents a comprehensive review of governance and public management in Slovenia.It identifies how reforms can better reinforce each other in support of overall government objectives and examines reform strategies that have worked in other countries to provide a series of recommendations.
Slovenia: Towards a Strategic and Efficient State
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Abstract
