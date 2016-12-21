OECD Public Governance Reviews: Romania Scan 2016

The Cioloş Government approached the OECD in the summer of 2016 to engage in a conversation on the country’s public governance performance and reform agenda. Five priority areas were jointly selected to analyse: centre of government; strategic human resources management; budgetary governance; open government; digital government. The primary objectives of this Public Governance Scan are to record ongoing reform efforts; identify priorities for the near future; support and foster a national debate on sound public governance (reform).