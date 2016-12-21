The Cioloş Government approached the OECD in the summer of 2016 to engage in a conversation on the country’s public governance performance and reform agenda. Five priority areas were jointly selected to analyse: centre of government; strategic human resources management; budgetary governance; open government; digital government. The primary objectives of this Public Governance Scan are to record ongoing reform efforts; identify priorities for the near future; support and foster a national debate on sound public governance (reform).
OECD Public Governance Reviews: Romania Scan 2016
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024