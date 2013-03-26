Skip to main content
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2012 Supplement 1

Budgeting in Luxembourg: Analysis and recommendations
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/budget-v12-sup1-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Journal on Budgeting
Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2012 Supplement 1: Budgeting in Luxembourg: Analysis and recommendations, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/budget-v12-sup1-en.
