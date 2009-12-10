This publication presents the results of the first OECD investment policy review of Vietnam. It finds that the progress Vietnam has achieved in less than two decades in putting into place a legal framework and implementing policies that mobilise private investment, including international direct investment, to support economic growth and the prosperity of Vietnam’s citizens has been remarkable. Starting from a situation in which the economy was essentially closed to private and international investment, Vietnam is now considered to be one of the very attractive economies in the world for investment.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Viet Nam 2009
Policy Framework for Investment Assessment
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
4 October 2023