The 2004 Investment Policy Review of the Russian Federation evaluates the progress made since the publication of OECD's 2001 study on this topic. The report finds that Russia has made significant improvements in its business environment and has signed investment and double taxation treaties with a number of countries. Nevertheless, the Russian Federation has attracted relatively little FDI and has experienced large-scale capital flight. The report recommends further reforms that are needed.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Russian Federation 2004
Progress and Reform Challenges
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Abstract
