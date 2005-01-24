This comprehensive review of investment policy in Romania assesses the untapped growth potential for foreign investment in Romania, measures the significant progress recently made by Romania to improve its business environment, and identifies the most significant remaining policy challenges. This review was conducted by the OECD prior to inviting Romania to adhere to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Romania 2005
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This comprehensive review of investment policy in Romania assesses the untapped growth potential for foreign investment in Romania, measures the significant progress recently made by Romania to improve its business environment, and identifies the most significant remaining policy challenges. This review was conducted by the OECD prior to inviting Romania to adhere to the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises.
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024