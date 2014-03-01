This comprehensive review of Myanmar's policies regarding inward direct investment covers such issues as trends in investment in Myanmar, responsible business conduct, regulation and protection of investment, investment promotion and facilitation, tax policy, the financial sector in Myanmar, infrastructure in Myanmar, and sustainable investment in Myanmar's agriculture.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Myanmar 2014
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
