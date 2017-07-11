This first OECD Investment Policy Review of Lao PDR uses the OECD Policy Framework for Investment to assess the investment climate in Lao PDR and discusses the challenges and opportunities faced by the Government of Lao PDR in its reform efforts. It includes chapters on trends in foreign investment and trade, the legal framework for investment, regulatory restrictions on foreign investment, corporate governance, investment promotion and facilitation, promoting and enabling responsible business conduct, infrastructure connectivity and the investment framework for green growth.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Lao PDR
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
6 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
4 December 2023
-
3 September 2023
-
31 March 2023
-
22 March 2023