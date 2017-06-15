This review, which was prepared in response to Kazakhstan's 2012 request to adhere to the Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises (OECD Declaration), analyses the general framework for investment as well as most recent reforms, and shows where further efforts are necessary. It assesses Kazakhstan’s ability to comply with the principles of openness, transparency and non-discrimination and its policy convergence with the OECD Declaration, including responsible business conduct practices. Capitalising on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment, this review studies other policy areas that are of key relevance to investment such as SME policy, infrastructure development, trade policy as well as anti-corruption efforts. Since the first review of Kazakhstan, in 2012, the authorities have made strides in opening the country to international investment and in improving the policy framework for investment as part of their efforts to diversify the economy to avoid continued overreliance on oil. Additional policy measures are nevertheless required to create a stimulating environment for investment if the government wants to fulfil its goal of economic diversification and sustainable development.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Kazakhstan 2017
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-