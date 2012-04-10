OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Kazakhstan 2012

This review assesses Kazakhstan's ability to comply with the principles of liberalisation, transparency and non-discrimination and to bring its investment policy closer to recognised international standards such as the OECD Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. Based on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment, the Review considers the interaction and coherence of investment policy with other areas such as investment facilitation, trade and competition policy as well as responsible business conduct practices critical for enhancing the investment climate.