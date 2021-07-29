OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2020

Driven by technological change, global competition and the liberalisation of markets, intentional direct investment plays a key role in the process of global economic integration. OECD compiles and disseminates reliable and up-to-date statistics which are essential for a meaningful interpretation of investment trends for informed policy making. These statistics are based on official reports by OECD countries for investments world-wide. Internationally comparable data makes it possible to measure the degree of economic integration and competitiveness of markets.