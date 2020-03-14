Skip to main content
OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2019

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/g2g9fb42-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD International Direct Investment Statistics
English
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2019, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/g2g9fb42-en.
