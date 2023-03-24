Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2022

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/deedc307-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD International Direct Investment Statistics
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2022, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/deedc307-en.
Go to top