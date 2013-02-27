OECD International Direct Investment Statistics 2013

Driven by technological change, global competition and the liberalisation of markets, international direct investment plays a key role in the process of global economic integration. OECD compiles and disseminates reliable and up-to-date statistics which are essential for a meaningful interpretation of investment trends for informed policy making. These statistics are based on official reports by OECD countries for investments world-wide. Internationally comparable data makes it possible to measure the degree of economic integration and competitiveness of markets. Quarterly data for international direct investment flows in US dollars are available for the first time in this edition.