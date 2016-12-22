Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Evaluation Framework for Modern Apprenticeships in Scotland

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59084781-en
Authors
Matej Bajgar, Chiara Criscuolo
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bajgar, M. and C. Criscuolo (2016), “OECD Evaluation Framework for Modern Apprenticeships in Scotland”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59084781-en.
Go to top