This report is the first OECD review of Colombia’s environmental performance. It evaluates progress towards sustainable development and green growth, with a focus on waste and chemicals management and policies that promote more effective and efficient protection and sustainable use of biodiversity.
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Colombia 2014
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
