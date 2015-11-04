This report is the first OECD review of Brazil’s environmental performance. It evaluates progress towards sustainable development and a green economy, with a focus on conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and protected areas.The OECD Environmental Performance Review Programme provides independent assessments of country progress in achieving domestic and international environmental policy commitments. The reviews are conducted to improve environmental performance, promote peer learning and enhance accountability. They are supported by a broad range of economic and environmental data, and provide policy-relevant recommendations.Each review cycle covers all OECD countries and selected partner economies. The most recent reviews include: Spain (2015), Poland (2015), Sweden (2014).
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews: Brazil 2015
Report
OECD Environmental Performance Reviews
Abstract
