OECD Employment Outlook 2008

As ageing populations put more downward pressure on economic growth in the coming decades, it is essential that OECD countries improve labour market performance. This edition of OECD's annual report on labour markets brings the reader not only detailed information on recent labour market developments, but also in-depth analysis of the effects of various policy measures and prospects through 2009. The analysis includes coverage of of the youth labour market in OECD Countries; informal employment and undeclared work; labour market discrimination and policies to combat it; the link between job stress and mental health problems; and the pay and working conditions offered by multinational firms. This book includes StatLinks, URLs which link statistical tables and graphs to Excel spreadsheets on the internet.